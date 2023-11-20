The San Jose Sharks, Anthony Duclair among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Considering a wager on Duclair? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Duclair vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:49 per game on the ice, is -12.

Duclair has a goal in three games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Duclair has a point in three of 14 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In two of 14 contests this year, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duclair Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +30 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.