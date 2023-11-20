Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a wager on Coleman in the Flames-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Blake Coleman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Coleman has averaged 15:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Coleman has a goal in five games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Coleman has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Coleman has an assist in three of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 9 Points 3 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

