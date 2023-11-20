Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez had 12 points and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-125 win versus the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards allowed 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.8 per game.

Allowing 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the league in that category.

Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 30 20 0 1 4 5 1 3/5/2023 27 15 6 1 3 3 1 1/3/2023 28 21 12 3 1 6 1 1/1/2023 24 8 10 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.