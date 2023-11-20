The Howard Bison (2-3) will visit the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryant vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

The Bulldogs are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 248th.

The Bulldogs put up 79.2 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 82.6 the Bison allow.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Howard Stats Insights

The Bison's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35.6%).

Howard has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 268th.

The Bison score an average of 78 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.6 the Bulldogs allow.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.

The Bulldogs surrendered 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).

Bryant made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Howard scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (69.1).

At home, the Bison conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.8.

At home, Howard knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.6). Howard's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Rutgers L 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/16/2023 @ Boston University L 95-79 Case Gym 11/18/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 61-52 FAU Arena 11/20/2023 Howard - Chace Athletic Center 11/24/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Springfield (MA) - Chace Athletic Center

Howard Upcoming Schedule