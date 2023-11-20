The Howard Bison (2-3) will look to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chace Athletic Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. Howard matchup.

Bryant vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bryant vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Bryant vs. Howard Betting Trends

Bryant has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.

Howard has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Bison's four games with an over/under have hit the over.

