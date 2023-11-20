Monday's contest that pits the Howard Bison (2-3) against the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) at Chace Athletic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Howard. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Bryant vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Bryant vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 75, Bryant 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Bryant vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-0.8)

Howard (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Bryant is 1-2-0 against the spread, while Howard's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in one game, while Bison games have gone over three times.

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.

Bryant records 38.6 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) compared to the 39.2 of its opponents.

Bryant hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Bulldogs rank 209th in college basketball by averaging 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 82.8 points per 100 possessions.

Bryant has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (123rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison have been outscored by 4.6 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 147th in college basketball, while allowing 82.6 per contest, 334th in college basketball) and have a -23 scoring differential.

Howard comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 32.2 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4.

Howard connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 38.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.0%.

Howard has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16.4 per game (351st in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (247th in college basketball).

