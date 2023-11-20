Bryant vs. Howard November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bryant vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Howard Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Bryant vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bryant Rank
|Bryant AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|21st
|79.4
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
