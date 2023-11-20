The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. Howard Game Information

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bryant vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 21st 79.4 Points Scored 75.3 90th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 16th 35.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 150th 13.4 Assists 14.9 52nd 265th 12.7 Turnovers 15.9 361st

