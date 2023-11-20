The Howard Bison (2-3) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) after losing three straight road games. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bryant vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bryant -3.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryant vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Bryant has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Howard has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bison have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Bryant vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bryant 1 33.3% 79.2 157.2 70.6 153.2 146.2 Howard 3 75% 78.0 157.2 82.6 153.2 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bryant vs Howard Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score just 3.4 fewer points per game (79.2) than the Bison allow (82.6).

The Bison score an average of 78.0 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 70.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Howard is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bryant vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bryant 1-2-0 0-2 1-2-0 Howard 3-1-0 1-1 3-1-0

Bryant vs. Howard Home/Away Splits

Bryant Howard 1-1 Home Record 2-0 1-2 Away Record 0-3 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 99.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-0-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.