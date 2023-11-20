The Washington Wizards (1-5) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo generates 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's draining 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis is putting up 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jordan Poole averages 18.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 10.0 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Delon Wright averages 3.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 boards.

Bucks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Bucks 117.2 Points Avg. 116.7 128.7 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 48.6% Field Goal % 47.2% 35.1% Three Point % 37.9%

