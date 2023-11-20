The Washington Wizards (2-10) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 245.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points three times.

The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 236, 9.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 3 23.1% 119.2 233.3 116.8 239.7 231.5 Wizards 5 41.7% 114.1 233.3 122.9 239.7 233.7

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread in home games (2-5-0) than it does in away games (2-4-0).

The Bucks score only 3.7 fewer points per game (119.2) than the Wizards give up (122.9).

Milwaukee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 4-9 0-2 8-5 Wizards 5-7 1-2 8-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Bucks Wizards 119.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-5 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.