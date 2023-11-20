The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report ahead of a Monday, November 20 game against the Washington Wizards (2-10) at Capital One Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Bucks claimed a 132-125 victory over the Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 40 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle Khris Middleton SF Questionable Knee 6 3 4 MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Ankle 6 1.5 0 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 5.5 3.5 2.5

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee)

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSWI

