Bucks vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
At Capital One Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023, the Washington Wizards (2-10) aim to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on MNMT and BSWI.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Wizards matchup.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-9.5)
|245.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-9.5)
|245.5
|-460
|+360
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 119.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.8 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.
- The Wizards have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 122.9 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 239.7 points per game combined, 5.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
- Washington is 5-7-0 ATS this year.
Bucks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|29.5
|-115
|24.5
|Damian Lillard
|27.5
|-105
|22.5
|Brook Lopez
|11.5
|+100
|13.0
|Malik Beasley
|9.5
|-115
|11.5
Bucks and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
