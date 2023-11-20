The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Bucks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 122 - Wizards 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)

Wizards (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-6.7)

Bucks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.5

The Wizards have a 5-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-9-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee hasn't covered the spread as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the over/under 66.7% of the time this season (eight out of 12). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (eight out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 9-4, a better record than the Wizards have posted (1-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, the Bucks are averaging 119.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are surrendering 116.8 points per contest on defense (23rd-ranked).

It's been a difficult stretch for Milwaukee in terms of rebounding, as it is grabbing just 41.5 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and allowing 46.7 rebounds per contest (fourth-worst).

The Bucks rank 25th in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per game.

Milwaukee is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

With a 38.1% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 14.7 treys per contest.

