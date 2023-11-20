The San Jose Sharks, including Calen Addison, will be in action Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Addison's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calen Addison vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Addison has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Addison has yet to score a goal this season through 17 games played.

Despite recording points in five of 17 games this season, Addison has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Addison has an assist in five of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Addison goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Addison having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Addison Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 5 Points 3 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.