Philadelphia (8-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Kansas City on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have had the lead five times, have been behind two times, and have been tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Eagles have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have led seven times (6-1 in those games), have been losing one time (0-1), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Eagles have been leading five times and have been behind four times.

2nd Half

In nine games this year, the Chiefs have lost the second half five times and won four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.4 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (6-0 in those contests), lost the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

