Should you bet on Christopher Tanev to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

