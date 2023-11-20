Should you bet on Christopher Tanev to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

