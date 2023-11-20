The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Brown has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-3 10/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 8-1

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

