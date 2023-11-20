Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 8-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.