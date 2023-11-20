In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Connor McDavid to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, McDavid has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated two goals and six assists.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 5-2 10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:48 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

