The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid among them, face the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for McDavid in that upcoming Oilers-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, McDavid has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:15 on the ice per game.

McDavid has a goal in four games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McDavid has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

McDavid has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 54.1% that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 70.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 13 Points 4 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

