In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Connor Zary to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.

Zary's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

