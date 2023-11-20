Connor Zary will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken play on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zary's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 16:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Zary has a goal in three of eight contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has registered a point in a game six times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zary has an assist in four of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zary has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 8 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.