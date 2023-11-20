Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Nurse interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Darnell Nurse vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse has averaged 22:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Nurse has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in five of 16 games this season, Nurse has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of 16 contests this year, Nurse has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

