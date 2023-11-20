Monday's game between the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) and NJIT Highlanders (0-3) squaring off at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 76-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Delaware State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against NJIT. The two teams are expected to go over the 141 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Delaware State vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Line: Delaware State -1.5

Delaware State -1.5 Point Total: 141

141 Moneyline (To Win): Delaware State -120, NJIT +100

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware State vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 76, NJIT 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware State vs. NJIT

Pick ATS: Delaware State (-1.5)



Delaware State (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (141)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware State Performance Insights

On offense, Delaware State was the 23rd-worst team in college basketball (64.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 321st (75.5 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Hornets were 210th in the country in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 240th in rebounds conceded (32.0).

At 12.4 assists per game last year, Delaware State was 230th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.7) last season. They were 318th in 3-point percentage at 31.5%.

Last year, Delaware State was fourth-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (9.4 per game) and -3-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (40.3%).

Delaware State attempted 31.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.9% of Delaware State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 76.1% were 2-pointers.

NJIT Performance Insights

On offense, NJIT posted 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 72.7 points per contest on defense (259th-ranked).

The Highlanders, who ranked 201st in college basketball with 31.4 boards per game, allowed 34.6 rebounds per contest, which was 15th-worst in the nation.

NJIT delivered 11.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 319th in college basketball.

The Highlanders, who were 40th in college basketball with 10.4 turnovers per game, forced 9.7 turnovers per contest, which was 19th-worst in the country.

The Highlanders made 6.5 threes per game (274th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.9% shooting percentage (138th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year NJIT gave up 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season NJIT took 67.6% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 32.4% from three-point land (26.3% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.