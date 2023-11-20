The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware State vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware State -1.5 141

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware State vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets' record against the spread last year was 13-13-2.

Delaware State had a record of 1-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter last year (33.3%).

The Hornets have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

NJIT put together a 15-13-1 ATS record last season.

The Highlanders entered 26 games last season as an underdog by +100 or more and were 5-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies NJIT has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Delaware State vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141 2022-23 % of Games Over 141 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware State 12 42.9% 64.6 131.5 75.5 148.2 137.8 NJIT 17 58.6% 66.9 131.5 72.7 148.2 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Delaware State vs NJIT Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hornets averaged 8.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).

Delaware State went 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Highlanders' 66.9 points per game last year were 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

NJIT put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware State vs. NJIT Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware State 13-13-2 0-2 15-12-1 NJIT 15-13-1 14-10-1 19-10-0

Delaware State vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware State NJIT 4-8 Home Record 5-8 2-14 Away Record 2-15 5-3-2 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-5-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.