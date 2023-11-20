Delaware State vs. NJIT: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.
Delaware State vs. NJIT Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Delaware State
|-1.5
|141
Delaware State vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats
- The Hornets' record against the spread last year was 13-13-2.
- Delaware State had a record of 1-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter last year (33.3%).
- The Hornets have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- NJIT put together a 15-13-1 ATS record last season.
- The Highlanders entered 26 games last season as an underdog by +100 or more and were 5-21 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies NJIT has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Delaware State vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Delaware State
|12
|42.9%
|64.6
|131.5
|75.5
|148.2
|137.8
|NJIT
|17
|58.6%
|66.9
|131.5
|72.7
|148.2
|136.2
Additional Delaware State vs NJIT Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hornets averaged 8.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).
- Delaware State went 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
- The Highlanders' 66.9 points per game last year were 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.
- NJIT put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.5 points.
Delaware State vs. NJIT Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Delaware State
|13-13-2
|0-2
|15-12-1
|NJIT
|15-13-1
|14-10-1
|19-10-0
Delaware State vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Delaware State
|NJIT
|4-8
|Home Record
|5-8
|2-14
|Away Record
|2-15
|5-3-2
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-1
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.8
|62.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|10-5-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|13-4-0
