In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Derek Ryan to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ryan stats and insights

In one of 16 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Ryan has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:01 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:50 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.