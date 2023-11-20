The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dube stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:40 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.