The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Dube has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:40 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

