Can we anticipate Elias Lindholm lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Lindholm's shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 22:11 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

