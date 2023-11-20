Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20?
Can we anticipate Elias Lindholm lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|19:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 3-0
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
