Can we anticipate Elias Lindholm lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 22:11 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

