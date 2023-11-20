Elias Lindholm will be among those in action Monday when his Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Lindholm in that upcoming Flames-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 20:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lindholm has a goal in three games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lindholm has a point in seven of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Lindholm has an assist in six of 17 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 12 Points 6 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 5

