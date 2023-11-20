Evan Bouchard will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers play on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Bouchard? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard has averaged 22:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In four of 16 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has a point in 11 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Bouchard has an assist in eight of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Given his moneyline odds, Bouchard has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 16 Points 1 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

