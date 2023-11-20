Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a bet on Kane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evander Kane vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:44 per game on the ice, is -3.

In five of 16 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kane has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 16 games this year, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

