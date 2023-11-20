Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Zetterlund against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 16:01 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in four games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 17 games this year, Zetterlund has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 17 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zetterlund hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 4 7 Points 3 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

