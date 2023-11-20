Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Givani Smith to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|8:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|5:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
