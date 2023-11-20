The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) take on the Montana State Bobcats (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Worthington Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Green Bay went 2-7 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bobcats finished 292nd.

The Phoenix scored an average of 59.3 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.9 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

Green Bay went 3-6 last season when it scored more than 66.9 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Phoenix allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (76.8).

At home, Green Bay drained 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than away (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule