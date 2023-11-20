The Montana State Bobcats (2-1) hit the court against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Montana State vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline
BetMGM Montana State (-11.5) 133.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Montana State (-12.5) 133.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Montana State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
  • The Phoenix were an underdog by 11.5 points or more 19 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
  • Montana State compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Bobcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last season.

Green Bay Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Green Bay is 38th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 339th, a difference of 301 spots.
  • Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.