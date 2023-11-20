Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 58 games last season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

MacDonald picked up one assist on the power play.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 1.3% of them.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, conceding 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

