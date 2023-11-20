Can we expect Jan Rutta scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Rutta has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:54 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

