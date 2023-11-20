Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're considering a wager on Huberdeau against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In three of 17 games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Huberdeau has a point in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Huberdeau has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

