Should you bet on Kyle Burroughs to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
  • Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:04 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

