For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

Draisaitl has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

Draisaitl averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:58 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 2 0 2 24:55 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 3-0

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.