Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- Draisaitl averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|24:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 3-0
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
