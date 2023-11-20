Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Fancy a wager on Draisaitl? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 21:55 on the ice per game.

In five of 16 games this year, Draisaitl has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Draisaitl hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

