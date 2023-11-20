When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Luke Kunin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:53 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.