In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect MacKenzie Weegar to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:08 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:19 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:36 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:34 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

