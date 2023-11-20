The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, square off versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Beasley had seven points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 132-125 win against the Mavericks.

Let's look at Beasley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per game last year, 17th in the league.

Allowing 43 rebounds per game last year, the Wizards were 12th in the league in that category.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.8.

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 26 25 2 0 3 0 4 11/12/2022 29 16 6 3 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.