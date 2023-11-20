Should you wager on Mario Ferraro to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

  • Ferraro is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:02 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

