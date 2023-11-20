Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
Should you wager on Mario Ferraro to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Ferraro has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
