Two hot squads hit the court when the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) host the UCLA Bruins (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. UCLA matchup.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Marquette vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. UCLA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marquette went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.

UCLA went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 of the Bruins' games last year went over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Bookmakers rate Marquette much higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

