The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 11:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Marquette vs. UCLA Game Information

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marquette vs. UCLA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank
23rd 79.3 Points Scored 74.1 119th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 60.7 7th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.1 310th
6th 17.3 Assists 14.4 81st
44th 10.5 Turnovers 9.2 9th

