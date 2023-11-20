The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) and the UCLA Bruins (3-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Marquette vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

Marquette covered the spread more often than UCLA last year, recording an ATS record of 20-12-0, compared to the 17-17-0 mark of the Bruins.

Marquette vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 79.3 153.4 70.3 131 149.5 UCLA 74.1 153.4 60.7 131 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles scored were 18.6 more points than the Bruins gave up (60.7).

When Marquette totaled more than 60.7 points last season, it went 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

Marquette vs. UCLA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-12-0 15-17-0 UCLA 17-17-0 18-16-0

Marquette vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette UCLA 16-1 Home Record 17-0 8-4 Away Record 9-2 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

