When the Calgary Flames face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

