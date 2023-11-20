Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Mikael Backlund going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- In one of 17 games so far this season, Backlund has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken four shots and scored two goals.
- Backlund has no points on the power play.
- Backlund's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 3-0
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
