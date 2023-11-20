The Calgary Flames, including Mikael Backlund, will be in action Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Looking to bet on Backlund's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 19:07 on the ice per game.

In one of 17 games this year, Backlund has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has a point in six of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

Backlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Backlund Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 7 Points 4 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.